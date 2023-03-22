Home World K.EY / 22-23-24 March 2023 in Rimini: sustainability and more in the spotlight – News
K.EY / 22-23-24 March 2023 in Rimini: sustainability and more in the spotlight

K.EY / 22-23-24 March 2023 in Rimini: sustainability and more in the spotlight – News

K.EY – The Energy Transition Expo, scheduled from 22 to 24 March at the Rimini exhibition center, represents one of the most important hubs for comparison and updating on renewables and shares the attention to the issue of sustainability with IBE Intermobility and Bus Expo .

In particular, both events deal with events, seminars and workshops that focus on topics ranging from the energy transition of LPT vehicles to electric mobility, from integration with “sharing mobility” to the development of technologies related to alternative fuels.

There are several events that will take place during the three intense days. Bio development and renewable energies, climate change, green hydrogen, the battery supply chain, and energy transition: these are some of the many topics at the center of particular attention.

