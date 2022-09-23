At least four people I am death and others 10 they remained woundsafter a bomb is exploded out of one Kabul mosque as the faithful were leaving after Friday prayers. The attack took place around 14:00 local time (12:00 in Italy), when “an explosion occurred in front of the Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan mosque,” said Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takoor. . L’Ong Emergencywhich runs one of the capital’s main hospitals, reported on Twitter that it had “taken in 14 injured, four of whom have arrived dead.”

The Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan Mosque is located in one of the safest areas of the Afghan capital, and is a few hundred meters from the area that houses several embassies and the presidential palace. One of the spokesmen of the Taliban government, Ahmadullah Wasiq, observed that the explosion occurred in the street in front of the mosque as the faithful were leaving the site and that “the victims of the accident are ordinary citizens and faithful”, without providing a number. Authorities are investigating the causes of the explosion. So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the accident.

This is thelatest attack occurred in Kabulwhich has become in recent months frequent scene of attacks, with incidents in areas considered safe even during the war period before the Taliban came to power. Most of these attacks have been carried out since Isis jihadist groupwhich has become the main security threat in Afghanistan and in strong rivalry with the Taliban.

The spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of the Taliban in power in Afghanistan, Zabihullah Mujahid, has condemned the explosion in front of the Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan mosque in the city of Kabul. Attacking mosques and targeting the faithful is a “serious and unforgivable crime,” he wrote on Twitter taken up by Afghan TV Tolo News.