Mosques still targeted in Kabul: in the evening an explosion caused a massacre among the faithful in prayer, the provisional toll is at least ten dead including a famous imam of the country, Mullah Amir Mohammad Kabuli. The dynamics are still uncertain, while the victims are counted: Al Jazeera speaks of at least 20 dead and 40 injured.

Emergency, which in the Afghan capital continued to manage the hospital, has instead 3 dead and 27 injured, including 5 minors. According to the first reconstructions, at least one suicide bomber caused the explosion in the Abu Bakr al Siddiqi mosque, in the district of Khari Khana, in the north of Kabul, while rumors of an alleged shooting in the area have not been confirmed. . The devastating roar, witnesses say, shattered the glass of the surrounding buildings. Among the victims there could be students of the imam, well known in Afghanistan, so much so that he has become an ISIS target. At the moment, however, the action has not been claimed by any group.

The spokesman for the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan, Zabihullah Mujahid, condemned the attack: “We pray for the victims, those responsible will be punished,” he wrote. It is the second time in a few days that a religious has been killed in Afghanistan: on 11 August a suicide bomber blew himself up to assassinate Rahimullah Haqqani in his madrassa in Kabul, who recently spoke publicly in favor of allowing girls to attend school, and had survived at least two previous assassination attempts, one in Pakistan in October 2020. On this occasion, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack by claiming that the bomber had detonated his vest inside the office of the religious.

Then it emerged, from Taliban sources, that the bomber had hidden the explosive in the prosthesis of the artificial leg. He was a leading cleric in Taliban propaganda and support for the new government. His arrows against the ISIS jihadists had made him very well known. The economic crisis and the attacks that bloodied the country are putting a strain on the image of the Taliban. Perhaps it is precisely in this context that the announcement, arrived today, of the killing of Mawlawi Mahdi Mujahid, the Taliban ‘rebel’, as the followers of the Islamic Emirate called him, should be read.

“He was shot while trying to flee to Iran,” reads a statement from the Ministry of Defense. The only Hazara commander of the group, to which he had joined 13 years ago, Mujahid had been on a break with the central power for several months. According to some sources, he would have wanted more space for his minority – regularly hit by ISIS – inside the palaces of power. According to others, the proceeds from coal production are at the center of the dispute.