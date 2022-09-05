Listen to the audio version of the article

A man carried out a suicide bombing near the entrance to the Russian embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. The assailant was shot dead by armed guards as he approached the gate. Police sources report this. Two Russians, a diplomat and a guard, were allegedly injured in the suicide attack, according to reports from the Russian agency Ria Novosti. According to international media, two people were killed in the attack, while two were wounded in total.

“The bomber was recognized and shot at by Taliban guards at the Russian embassy before reaching his goal,” Mawlawi Sabir, the head of the police district where the attack took place, told Reuters. attack.

In front of the diplomatic headquarters where a number of Afghan citizens were lined up to apply for a visa. A resident of the Afghan capital quoted by the Dpa explained that the entire area has been closed by the Afghan security forces, while the images taken by local broadcasters showed the arrival of ambulances on the spot. The affected neighborhood, Darulaman, has repeatedly been the scene of attacks in the past. There have been no claims at the moment.

Russia is one of the few countries to have maintained an embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took control of the country more than a year ago. Although Moscow does not officially recognize the Taliban government, they have been in talks with officials about an agreement to supply gasoline and other products.