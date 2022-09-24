All-media reporter Zhao Hailong and trainee reporter Yang Yifei reported that the Provincial Department of Ecology and Environment announced the ranking of ambient air quality in the province in August, and our city ranked No. Fourth, it is the best result in the single-month assessment ranking this year. At the same time, Yuwangtai District ranks eighth in the ranking of districts under the jurisdiction of provincial cities in the province.

The hard-won achievement is the result of the joint efforts of the municipal party committee and the municipal government to lead the whole city, and it is also a full affirmation of the efforts and sweat of the vast number of cadres and workers in the city’s ecological environment system.

It is reported that this year, especially since the launch of the prevention and control of ozone pollution in summer, our city has taken a series of targeted measures to ensure that industrial enterprises are in place, mobile source control is in place, dust source control is in place, and law enforcement supervision is in place, so as to continuously improve the city’s ambient air quality Provides strong support and protection. Among them, highlighting the supervision of key periods of ozone in summer, our city has formulated strengthened control measures to promote off-peak production in key industries such as furniture manufacturing, industrial painting, steel structure, and auto repair, and timely carry out supervision and assistance to ensure the effectiveness of emission reduction; VOCs material storage, transfer and transportation, leakage of equipment and pipeline components, open liquid surface escape and process, etc. 5 types of emission sources, urge enterprises to take measures such as sealing equipment and places, process improvement, and effective waste gas collection to reduce VOCs unorganized emission.

The person in charge of the Municipal Bureau of Ecology and Environment said that the city is about to enter a critical period of pollution prevention and control in the autumn and winter of 2022-2023. Under the strong leadership of the Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government, the whole city will anchor its goals, strengthen its confidence, and make up its mind to make up for its shortcomings and strengths. Items, carry forward the achievements, consolidate the results, implement precise policies, and make persistent efforts to promote the city’s ecological environment protection and pollution prevention work to a new level, and provide a more solid and powerful ecological environment guarantee for Kaifeng Yong to be the pioneer of high-quality development in the new era.