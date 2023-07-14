Kais Saied, the nationalist party in Tunisia and hatred against migrants

While these videos are breathtaking, there was predicted to be violence against sub-Saharan migrants in Tunisia, exacerbated by Tunisian President Kais Saied’s racist and populist speech. The President’s offensive statements caused fear among migrants and black Tunisians, which resulted in a backlash against migrants across the nation. Reports and testimonies reveal a range of abuses, including physical violence, killings, arbitrary detentions, evictions, exploitation, systematic discrimination and denial of access to food, water and medical care.

The tragedy of migrants: manhunt in Tunisia jonas reiss 13 July 2023

The present wave of repression is also undoubtedly linked to the externalization of EU emigration policies, with a potential influence due to Italian pressure and the lobbying actions of the Tunisian Nationalist Party. The Tunisian Nationalist Party, known for its xenophobic stance and rejection of sub-Saharan migrants, has played a role by perpetuating racist propaganda and discourse against sub-Saharan migrants of African descent. This party, together with Tunisian President Kais Saied, has helped generate hate speech and racism targeting migrants, which has resulted in hostility and aggression against black residents in Tunisia.

The complex relationship with race and racism in Tunisia is on display, as the country prides itself on being the first Muslim nation to officially abolish slavery, yet struggles with a deeply ingrained racism against black people that permeates various aspects of society.

The situation has led to xenophobic violence, police arrests and expulsions of migrants. It is clear that Tunisia has a long way to go in considering and addressing its problem of racism towards blacks and urgent measures are needed to eliminate prejudice and combat racist violence.

Tunisia, the pogroms triggered by Saied Domenico Quirico 13 July 2023

The UN Commission has issued a warning and an emergency action procedure statement, urging Tunisia to stop inciting hatred and violence against sub-Saharan migrants. The situation has also led various governments to organize flights to repatriate their citizens. Hundreds of migrants from countries such as the Ivory Coast, Mali, Guinea and Senegal, have decided to return home due to the violence. Many more migrants and refugees were forcibly evicted from their homes or lost their jobs.

Recognized NGOs working in the field of human rights urge concrete steps to address this crisis, including raising public awareness, holding the Tunisian authorities accountable, collaborating with other organizations to provide assistance and support to victims, and sharing relevant information.

Sami Ben Gharbia, Tunisian human rights activist

Human rights organizations considered the measures announced by the Tunisian government insufficient to address the sharp increase in racist discrimination and abuse. It is clear that the situation is worsening and urgent action is needed to address the violence and protect the rights of sub-Saharan migrants in Tunisia. The situation is getting worse. Unfortunately, the local society’s acceptance of the violence is extremely worrying.

*Tunisian human rights activist

