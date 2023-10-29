Home » Kaiser Chiefs express their most funk pop side in “Feeling Alright”
Kaiser Chiefs express their most funk pop side in "Feeling Alright"

Kaiser Chiefs express their most funk pop side in "Feeling Alright"

We will have to wait until March 1, 2024 to listen to the entire eighth album by Kaiser Chiefs “Kaiser Chiefs’ Easy Eighth Album”, but we can now hear its first preview. The song “Feeling Alright” comes after the singles “Jealousy” and “How 2 Dance” and is co-written with Nile Rodgers (Chic). The band searched among songs that they had composed and what in the end would be “Feeling Alright” was the one that caught the most attention. Rodgers.

“Kaiser Chiefs’ Easy Eighth Album” is produced by Amir Amor and consists of ten songs that seek a fresh and daring sound that brings new air to their proposal. The band from Leeds had not released an album since 2019 with the release of “Duck”.

