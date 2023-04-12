Home World Kaiser Chiefs keep their pop side on “Jealousy”
Kaiser Chiefs keep their pop side on "Jealousy"

Kaiser Chiefs keep their pop side on “Jealousy”

“Jealousy” comes after the success of its previous full-length “How 2 Dance” and a grand UK tour. The single has been produced by amir love (Rudimental), y Lewis Thompson (Becky Hill, Joel Corry, Tom Grennan), and written by Kaiser Chiefs with Lewis Thompson, Henry Tucker (Anne Marie, Aitch), y RISC (Cat Burns, Mimi Webb). The theme is a daring and brilliant song with an explosive chorus, it is a declaration of intent by a band that continues to measure up time and time again.

Ricky Wilson explains: “We’ve been making songs for 20 years, some have been hits, some the opposite. But we’ve always liked them. It was a pleasant surprise when ‘How 2 Dance’ seemed to be everywhere. Even on ‘Love Island’, which I consider a personal triumph. As a musician, once all worries and fear of failure are removed, all that remains is freedom and fun. It is the reason we started, so I must warn you, once After you’ve heard Jealousy, you won’t be able to get it out of your head!”

