“Jealousy” comes after the success of its previous full-length “How 2 Dance” and a grand UK tour. The single has been produced by amir love ( Rudimental ), y Lewis Thompson ( Becky Hill, Joel Corry, Tom Grennan ), and written by Kaiser Chiefs with Lewis Thompson, Henry Tucker ( Anne Marie, Aitch ), y RISC ( Cat Burns, Mimi Webb ). The theme is a daring and brilliant song with an explosive chorus, it is a declaration of intent by a band that continues to measure up time and time again.

Ricky Wilson explains: “We’ve been making songs for 20 years, some have been hits, some the opposite. But we’ve always liked them. It was a pleasant surprise when ‘How 2 Dance’ seemed to be everywhere. Even on ‘Love Island’, which I consider a personal triumph. As a musician, once all worries and fear of failure are removed, all that remains is freedom and fun. It is the reason we started, so I must warn you, once After you’ve heard Jealousy, you won’t be able to get it out of your head!”