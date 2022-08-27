“We Estonians have been sounding the alarm for years about the spying of Moscow in Europe, in various international fora. Because we Russians know them well. But several countries have turned a deaf ear… ”. Kaja Kallas, 45, the premier of Estonia, prefers not to mention the names of “deaf” politicians to the constant warnings of Tallin and the other Baltics. But after the investigation of Republic, Bellingcat e Spiegel on the Russian agent of the “GRU” “Maria Adela”, who for years infiltrated the highest levels of NATO in Naples, the Nordic leader is “now happy that this serious problem has emerged”.