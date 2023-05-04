Kaja Ostojić about men | Fun

Kaja Ostojić spoke about male-female relations, and pointed out that she does not understand some things today.

Izvor: Kurir TV screenshot

Local paparazzi caught them out together, and Kaja has not spoken about their relationship until now. Now she appeared at an event in the capital, and admitted that men don’t approach her much. Also, Kaja spoke about the way in which men court her and pointed out that some things are not clear to her today.

“They don’t approach me very often. There are various ways, but mostly they are bad intrusions. I honestly don’t even remember it. I never approach first,” she began.

“I think it’s a very male thing. It would be very strange to me honestly. It doesn’t mean that the girl has no money or that the woman wants to scratch for a drink, that’s sick, but it’s just a gesture as a gesture that’s important. Maybe I’m old-fashioned , but I like my man to be a bit authoritative and superior. It’s normal for me.”

Source: Kurir television

(WORLD/ Courier)