“Kalya – Siege of the Ruins”

In all serial works, a moment is reached in which the author makes the protagonists catch their breath, creates a moment of apparent tranquillity, we can consider it by inverting a concept: “The calm before the storm”.

In the number “Kalya – Siege of ruins”, by Lamberti, Cantone with drawings by Alessio Cammardella, published by Bugs Comics, we are witnessing a transitional phase. The group shelters inside some ruins located in the territories of the orcs, this to cure Kalya who was injured in the clashes that took place in the previous register.

When they are besieged by the same orcs who want revenge, after the group had stolen a mornon, animals considered sacred…

A simple but well thought-out plot, in which, as in the last two issues, all the protagonists have equal space, a way that allows us to get to know them better, especially from a psychological point of view. The element that prevails in this story is how the various characters interact more and more with each other, becoming accomplices, covering each other’s backs, joking, bickering, the union begun forcibly is slowly turning into friendship. This concept of a united group to reach the goal is a strong point to make the title more captivating, because each one has particular characteristics that make them charismatic, so much so that table after table you become attached to their way of life and interact.

Kalya is a pleasant read thanks to the vivacity of the script, there is energy behind every event a fantasy that reshapes some clichés in a more cinematic than literary way, making everything more adrenaline.

A series that continues to amaze and that with the entry of a new member into the group, will be able to create more and more pathos with continuous twists and turns that keep the enthusiast glued to the pages.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

