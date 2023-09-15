Kalya “The Battle of Hobur”

The lands, in fantasy works, are always synonymous with adventure, battles and heroic deeds of those who trample on them and the kalya group demonstrates this issue after issue.

In this latest issue “The Battle of Hobur” with a script by Luca Lamberti and Leonardo Cantone with drawings by Giulio Riosa, published by Bugs Comics, all the classic elements of the genre are inserted, in addition to the typical way of telling stories, with tables from the great breath and with a cinematic style, so much so that it is reminiscent of the Lord of the Rings film “The Two Towers”.

A dynamic script with a captivating trait but perhaps a book too full of events for 96 pages of comics, so much so that it is excessive with difficulty in focusing on everything that happens completely.

We start immediately with a twist: the Gjaldest Dakan discovers that a member of his own race, Ilion, is none other than the slender Alchemist who is maneuvering the elf alchemist Varnon to recover the Alkest.

Meanwhile in the kingdom of the Dwarves in Agadark, Bael is crowned King, who however decides that he will continue the journey with his companions to reach Hobur, this because he feels obliged to defeat the pale disease, for the protection of his people.

On the way to Hobur, the company is attacked by dwarves loyal to their cousin Melki, now imprisoned, only the intervention of the gigantic construct Erval who turns out to be Dakan’s contact, saves them, with the task of protecting them until their final destination.

The elf Varnan arrives in Hobur and descends into the depths of the place, where he discovers the diary of Ertov Calf, the Major alchemist of the kingdom of Galdor, in which some secrets are written. While on the surface the fight breaks out between Varnan’s subjects and the Doven army, the one who must escort Kalya….

Action, twists, pathos, humorous and other touching moments, all this leads the reader into a vortex of situations and emotions that follow one another like the finale of the fireworks show, with the risk of missing something. Moments that would have been appropriate to analyze more calmly, to better grasp the nuances and essence of a narrative in which a turning point in history is probably about to happen.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

