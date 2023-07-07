Kalya: The City of the Gjaldest

The journey to Hobur continues with the entry into Kalya’s group of the dwarf Bael, who has the task of leading them through the tunnels dug under the mountain that cross the abandoned city of the Gjaldest.

“Kalya – La Città dei Gjaldest”, screenplay by Luca Lamberti and Leonardo Cantone with drawings by Vito Coppola, published by Bugs Comics, is a particular number, in which the protagonists, through personal experiences, express their opinions and thoughts about the relationship with the gray skins and their contribution to the Lands of Theia and the interactions between the various races.

A register that is not trivial but rather articulated on an interpersonal level between the figures involved, in which the various characters and psychologies of each are even better outlined.

The central element of the story is the meeting with Jorghun, a Gjaldest, guardian of the city, who sees Kalya as their powerful heir, so much so that he teaches them that powers can be exercised through the hands: in fact there is a bond between the girl and what it is touching.

The group, among the ruins of the city, is attacked by a headless specter that wounds Aridan, who needs immediate treatment and therefore it is advisable to go to the first city nearby….

Compared to previous issues, in Kalya, the relationship between the various protagonists is much more adult and intense with some moments of tension that have not previously been encountered. This has led to many more dialogues, some with an almost philosophical connotation, with the ability not to make this not in a didactic way, inserting the narrative context not in a simple adventure, in which something much deeper is hidden. However, this has brought about a considerable slowdown in the fluidity of the development of events, so much so that one has a slower perception of time.

A screenplay idea that comes out of consolidated schemes, with deeper themes, which touches on social topics and the demonstration is given by Gjaldest Jorghun who as soon as he meets the company, is convinced that Kalya has been kidnapped, remaining then surprised and perplexed by the strange formation with which he moves, so much so that he believes that the only person who can speak is only her, a certain grumpy and superficial attitude is denoted in him, with sarcastic answers to the other components, inviting them several times not to speak.

A chapter of the saga that could prove to be fundamental for the vision of the next events.

