Kalya’s journey, of which issue after issue we always learn some new notion, such as the fact that her stepfather was an Arcanist: trace and recover what the past has left and is a fundamental study for alchemical practice.

The group formed by Tagh, Leena and Aridan, increases by one character, as we saw in the final part of the last issue, Calon the elf who was in the service of Varnon who infected him with his Elixir, the modified disease that does not destroy the mind but only the body. Thanks to Leena and the use of a rune, she managed to contain the elf’s spirit inside an armor but when it loses its power, Calon will vanish.

In this new book “Kalya – La Città Palazzo delle Nubi”, by Luca Lamberti, Leonardo Cantone and Vittorio Santi, published by Bugs Comics, the group that is very reminiscent of role-playing game companies, heads in search of supplies, towards the plateau bordering the orc plain. The party comes across one of the ancient palace cities that the Gjaldes tyrant Hamon-Darn built during his reign.

Arrived at the gates of Grad Volken, they are welcomed in an unwelcome way by the Borgo master Olev, a dwarf who manages a community of dwarves who, however, hide a terrible secret, they venerate a Hamadryas, or the disease can also affect nature, generating monsters capable to feed on living beings of which they partially take the form….

Number after number, the work explains more and more the secrets that the continent hides and the company’s journey is the best way to describe everything. Reading becomes more and more intriguing and we begin to grow attached to the protagonists, each with particular characteristics that are sometimes so different from each other that it seems incredible how they manage to work together so well.

As in a RPG, the characters grow both in awareness and in strength, the demonstration is in this story, in which the collaboration between the various interpreters leads to the solution of the mystery, full of pathos and action. Perhaps the screenplay is not innovative, the closed and hidden community that performs macabre rites to a strange divinity, to safeguard its life, but the authors manage to make it brilliant and captivating, thanks also to a pleasant design, with a line that leaves nothing interpretation but explains, with eloquent expressions, the drama and fear that this community of dwarfs lives.

And the journey to Hobur continues….