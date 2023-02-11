In this issue of Kalya “The Plague of Nimelor” by Luca Lamberti, Leonardo Cantone and Mattia Monco, published by Bugs Comics, reveals important notions about pale disease and how to deal with it.

A story full of twists but also very raw, the tables showing people affected by the disease, locked up in a ghetto, are a punch in the stomach. The authors do not dwell much but a table was enough for it to remain imprinted in the reader’s mind. A fantasy that is not only mysterious creatures, magical fights but also feelings, fears, horrors that are described in such a precise, meticulous, in short, real way.

History

The company made up of Kalya, Tagh, Aridan and Leena heads towards the city of Hobur but to do this they must pass through the port city of Nimelor, a border town, whose actions by the rulers of the capital Galdor have led them to be despised.

The alchemist Leena has prepared a case, made with Vyprom, a material extracted directly from the mountain of the Child’s Foundation, to contain the Alkest so that everyone can handle it without danger.

Furthermore Leena would like to analyze Kalya’s blood, because from it she could make runes that would be very useful.

Once in Nimelor, they are welcomed by Captain Ritheod, who informs them of the presence of a pale disease well in a suburb of the city, around which a palisade has been erected to contain the contagion.

Leena and Kalya, wearing proper clothes to protect themselves called “Beaks”, are led into the infected area, until they reach the shell from which the ghosts have begun to emerge. The reclaimers took care of it using the alchemical vice, a mixture casting, an alchemical mixture with sulphur, pitch and red algae born from the body of the Foundation called the “Father”. This is sprinkled on the well, starting from the fleshy body, the flower that stands in the center from which the pale disease emerges, the mixture is set on fire, the mixture solidifies and prevents the disease from emerging.

However, the disease branches out like its roots in the subsoil of the continent and therefore every now and then it comes out on the surface and new wells are born.

From time to time mysterious knights arrive in the city but also Calon, the elf turned ghost, who warns Leena and Kalya that the Commander of Nimelor is a disciple of Varnon….

A book that always manages to surprise, an increasingly engaging story with a continuation that leaves the reader in suspense waiting for the next issue that will undoubtedly present new twists and new discoveries thanks also to tables that are a pleasure to read with the eyes.