Home » Kami Rita climbed Mount Everest 27 times Info
World

Kami Rita climbed Mount Everest 27 times Info

by admin
Kami Rita climbed Mount Everest 27 times Info

On Wednesday, May 17, Kami Rita climbed Mount Everest for the 27th time.

Source: Profimedia

Kami Rita (53) from Nepal climbed Mount Everest for the 27th time on Wednesday, May 17, writes “Dojče Vela”. He broke his own record on the “roof of the world“.

Da, Kami Rita se po 27. put popeo na Sagarmatu“, He said tourism ministry official Bigjan Koiralareferring to the mountain by its Nepali name.

Kami Rita held his record from 2018 when he climbed Mount Everest for the 22nd time. Then he achieved the success of two other Sherpas (a guide and a mountaineer in the Himalayas) who are now retired.

Sherpas Plug Dava (46) reached the top of Everest for the 26th time on Sunday and thus briefly equaled Kami. In 1994, Sherpas Kami Rita conquered the 8848-meter peak. Since then, he climbed to the top of Everest every year, and even led a group of people several times.

Eight of the ten highest peaks in the world are located in Nepal, a country visited by hundreds of climbers every year in the spring, when the temperatures are slightly higher and the winds are generally calm. May is the ideal month for the ascent because it is clear weather before the arrival of the monsoons from the south, which bring clouds and snow to the peaks, or rain to the lower regions.

See also  Van of a bakery in the Palermo area on fire, investigations into the causes

(WORLD)

You may also like

Combating the use of crack, awareness campaign for...

Locals 14 days since the massacre in Mladenovac...

Partizan won the Student Center statement by Željko...

The Turin Book Fair opens its doors. Lagioia...

Economic agenda of 19 May 2023

7.7 magnitude earthquake in New Caledonia, tsunami risk

PDP will request the amendment of the law...

Miroslav Drinić is the new coach of Modric...

Expert Dragiša revealed why crows attack | Info

Daily horoscope for May 19, 2023 | Magazine...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy