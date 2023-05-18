Kami Rita climbed Mount Everest 27 times Info

On Wednesday, May 17, Kami Rita climbed Mount Everest for the 27th time.

Kami Rita (53) from Nepal climbed Mount Everest for the 27th time on Wednesday, May 17, writes “Dojče Vela”. He broke his own record on the “roof of the world“.

“Da, Kami Rita se po 27. put popeo na Sagarmatu“, He said tourism ministry official Bigjan Koiralareferring to the mountain by its Nepali name.

Kami Rita held his record from 2018 when he climbed Mount Everest for the 22nd time. Then he achieved the success of two other Sherpas (a guide and a mountaineer in the Himalayas) who are now retired.

Sherpas Plug Dava (46) reached the top of Everest for the 26th time on Sunday and thus briefly equaled Kami. In 1994, Sherpas Kami Rita conquered the 8848-meter peak. Since then, he climbed to the top of Everest every year, and even led a group of people several times.

Eight of the ten highest peaks in the world are located in Nepal, a country visited by hundreds of climbers every year in the spring, when the temperatures are slightly higher and the winds are generally calm. May is the ideal month for the ascent because it is clear weather before the arrival of the monsoons from the south, which bring clouds and snow to the peaks, or rain to the lower regions.

