Kammer (IMF): good proposal for the Commission on the Stability Pact, ahead with measures against inflation

Stockholm – The International Monetary Fund considers that the draft reform of the Stability and Growth Pact, presented by the European Commission this week, is “a good proposal”, said the Fund’s Europe director, Alfred Kammer, speaking to a group of newspapers Europeans, including The sun 24 hours.

The statement of position comes as the finance ministers of the European Union are preparing to begin a complicated negotiation on the future of the pact.

«In the Community proposal there are many elements that we have promoted: a national process of fiscal consolidation, a medium-term plan with a temporary lengthening of the horizon, and a parameter linked to the trend of public spending which we think is easier to understand of other criteria of the past», said the international official, in Stockholm these days on the occasion of a meeting of European finance ministers.

“Sounds like a good proposition to us.” The Brussels project, which will now be the subject of negotiation between the Council and the Parliament, has the objective of imposing a consolidation of public finances, while promoting new investments (see The sun 24 hours of April 27). Governments will be asked to present recovery plans lasting four to seven years. The Community executive has introduced a series of safeguards in its proposal to avoid excessive discretion at the nationality level.

Kammer: deficit and budget safeguards are good

These safeguards also include the commitment of member countries with a deficit exceeding 3.0% of GDP to introduce budgetary adjustments of at least 0.5% of gross domestic product per year. The evolution of public spending must then be lower than the potential growth rate. Alfred Kammer explains that these safeguards “are fine, in our eyes”. However, the IMF admits that it would have liked to see the birth of an independent institution called to monitor national public finances.

