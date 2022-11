New York – Going to dinner at Mar-a-Lago, being received by the landlord and on the same occasion managing to infuriate him, his staff, former ambassadors, and then tell it all in a video, making you laugh. Kanye West at 45 is back to the Circus Barnum that everyone knew, but this time he’s serious, if serious isn’t a misplaced term: two years after the flop in the 2020 presidential elections, when he took a shred of 70,000 votes, the American rapper and producer tries again.