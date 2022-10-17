The controversial American rapper, Kanye West, is ready to buy Parler, the conservative social network that had also had roles in the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 and was therefore banned from Google play and the App Store. That of the artist, who switched from Kanye to Ye West, is a move that comes after the ouster from Twitter for an anti-Semitic post against theAmerican Jewish Committee who had already reported the contents of the artist’s Instagram posts. Respectively, on Instagram and Twitter, two posts in particular were indicted: the first was an insult to a colleague, Puff Daddy, to whom he had said he was “controlled by Jews”; after being blocked he spilled over to Twitter where he wrote the following twitter: «Death to the Jewish people. The funny thing is, I can’t actually be anti-Semitic because blacks are actually Jews too. You guys have played with me and tried to make fun of anyone who opposes your plans. ” Later he had found space for other conspiracy theories and improvised judgments in an interview on Fox News, a well-known conservative network, with Tucker Carlson. All this came after the rapper had already been engulfed in controversy for wearing a T-shirt with the words “White Lives Matter” at Paris fashion week.

“In a world where conservative views are considered controversial, we need to make sure we have the right to speak freely,” West said in a statement announcing the purchase of the platform later this year. George Farmer, CEO of Parler’s parent company, Parlement Technologies, said, “This agreement will change the world and change the way the world thinks about free speech. Ye is making a revolutionary move in the media space of free speech and will never again have to fear being removed from social media. ‘ Farmer, who is married to right-wing activist Candace Owens and is the son of former conservative party treasurer and peer Michael Farmer, added: “Once again, Ye proves to be a step up from the media narrative. Parlement will be honored to help him achieve his goals ». Parlement Technologies will continue to operate as an independent company, according to a press release, providing “technical support and use of private cloud services” to the Parler site.

West’s strategy to circumvent “censorship” is not new in the US world. Just as the story of a multimillionaire who wants to buy a social network is not new. In recent years, he first witnessed the growth on Twitter, until the elimination, of Donald Trump. The former President of the United States then decided to found his personal social network, Truth, a platform where he could easily re-launch the lies about the theft of the elections to which he would be subject in 2020. On the other hand, to precede Ye West in the purchase of a social network was Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, and still in the running to buy and sell the platform from which West was kicked out. Musk who had been among the first to write to West to ask if everything was okay.