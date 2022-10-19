The mother of George Floyd’s daughter, Roxie Washington, is suing the rapper Kanye West per 250 million dollars, after the artist said the 46-year-old died from drug abuse and not from being killed by a police officer. Last Saturday, during the podcast Drink ChampsWest, who changed his name to Ye, claimed that Floyd died for a ‘overdose di fentanyl, a powerful psychiatric drug. “If you look closely, the policeman’s knee wasn’t pressed to Floyd’s neck.”

These claims, however, are devoid of any logic and foundation, because a judge has already established that the African American died of the knee that theagent Derek Chauvin pressed on his neck for 9 and a half minutes. During the trial, Dr. Andrew Baker, chief medical examiner of Hennepin County, further stated that Floyd’s heart disease and the use of fentanyl were only factors that contributed to his death, not the direct cause.

In a press release released by the victim’s family, lawyers said West made “false claims about George Floyd’s death in order to promote its brands and increase marketing value and income for itself, its business partners and its associates ”. West has declared “malicious lies” about Floyd to profit from his death and the trauma of the family. The reference is to the Paris Fashion Week a few weeks ago, where the rapper presented his collection of t-shirts that read “White Lives Matter“(” White Lives Matter “), a clear reference to the BlackLivesMatter movement, born in May 2020 after Floyd’s death.

L’full interview has been in the meantime removed from the Drink Champs podcast YouTube channel and Revolt TV, but snippets of the comments continued to circulate on the Internet and social media. “The child’s best interest is paramount,” said Roxie Washington’s attorney Nuru Witherspoon. “George Floyd’s daughter is traumatized by Kanye West’s comments, which is creating an unsafe and unhealthy environment for her.”

Just a few days ago, the account Twitter e Instagram of the rapper had been subjected to a serious limitations for breaking the rules, with anti-Semitic comments. In particular because of a tweet, in which West wrote: “Tonight I’m a bit sleepy, but as soon as I wake up I do Con 3 against the Jews”, referring to a code of the American military, Defcon, which means “ready to attack “. A restriction that prompted West to consider buying Talk, the favorite social network of the extremist right. “In a world where conservative views are viewed as controversial, we need to make sure we have the right to express ourselves freely,” Ye said according to a platform statement.