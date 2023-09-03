Kaos Urbano, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Urbano t-shirt they were born in the streets of Alcobendas (Madrid) back in 1996. Since then they have defended their aggressive and suburban street punk with the broken voice of David González Escudero ‘Sku’ at the helm.

Studio albums, live albums, line-up changes, tours inside and outside our borders… A trajectory whose quarter of a century began to be celebrated in 2022 triple: a new album (“Euphoria”), an autobiographical book (“The children of the street. The history of Kaos Urbano”) and an international tour whose second round, “Euforia Tour 2023”they face now. Their singer and frontman tells us about all this.

Your 2023 agenda continues with the inertia of the celebration of your 25th anniversary. Did you think you would get this far when you started, back in the mid-nineties?

David González Escudero “Sku”: We never thought that at any time, we just wanted to express all the anger we had against society, which really continues to be guilty of the evils that plague humanity. We went little by little, year after year, and look, we are closer to 30.

This anniversary has been celebrated triple. On the one hand, the book “The children of the street. The story of Kaos Urbano”, which you have written together with Peke. What has it been like to remember all these years and capture them in a text?

The truth is that we were surprised as we wrote, since you never stop to think about everything as a whole, and yes… The story is that many things have happened to us, that’s why it’s worth telling, and people are liking it a lot , or so they tell us (laughs).

“We have always defined ourselves as punks and skins, we like that definition, it is what we are, the music we make and to a large extent we listen to”

Things like the 2012 tour of Mexico and Central America, which, according to what you say, almost “cost you your life”. What exactly happened?

There were several extreme situations: dangers from the gangs, corrupt guards and other people who looking for their lives are capable of ending yours… To understand it better, you have to go back to the book, here it is impossible.

You also talk about the line-up changes in Kaos Urbano. How have they affected the band?

Whenever there is a component change, it takes a while for everything to fit again, but the important thing is that those who are there really want it.

Anything you regret from all this time lived?

Absolutely nothing.

On the other hand, you publish the album “Euforia” (Self-published, 2022), made up of ten songs. Is it the culmination of your sound in this quarter of a century?

You could say yes, we are always evolving. “Euphoria” sounds like we sound right now, then wherever we go… it’s harder to figure out.

“Omen” opens, with a video clip made by Saffvision. A tribute to the neighborhood?

We almost always talk about the neighborhood, about our roots, we never finish defining it well. The stage of youth, when you begin to see the world as it is, and you are upset, disappointed and understand that you are in a daily war, “Omen” smells of that awakening, that pain but with anger and desire to face the life.

It has also had a video clip “You are not one of ours”, another of the singles. Is it an argument against labels?

Rather against that character, who in order to be liked or accepted changes labels and tides with his continuous changes in personality and opinion. We have always defined ourselves as punks and skins, we like that definition, it is what we are, the music we make and to a large extent we listen to. It is the only anchor we have to that society, I prefer to be labeled that way, any other would be inaccurate. All the people we have met in this lineage are worth knowing, they are worth it, almost all the humans we love come from that world. There are people who run away from these labels… we don’t. They are not freer for it, perhaps on the contrary.

You have published “When no one remembers us anymore”, with the collaboration of Angélica. Are the images a summary of what is going on tour? Is it a new single apart from the album?

Yes, it’s a new single, a song that was around there and we shaped it, it has nothing to do with any album or any other era of ours, I think it will stay alone. We think it’s a work of art, something different, a great song. Angélica is the girl who’s been recording our songs lately, the girl sings like hell and she’s amazing, so we told her to put in some choruses, to do whatever she wanted, and she showed us one day and we were blown away, so there she stays .

Thirdly, the celebration has materialized with a tour. How did the first part go?

Very good, better acceptance than ever, more and different people are coming to see us… it’s amazing. We hope to continue like this for many years, until they get tired of us. Meanwhile, we will try not to disappoint and continue to evolve to infinity and beyond.

Now it continues with the second round, “Euforia Tour 2023”. Venues, festivals… Where will it take you?

This year we will travel throughout the State in a festival format and we will also do many concerts in theaters, and by the end of the year we have a very big surprise, we will let you know! We will be for almost the entire Iberian geography.

Will you play outside our borders again throughout the year?

In principle, no, this year is not the time, our calendar is already quite full, unless something comes out spontaneously, we certainly don’t have it planned. But stranger things have been seen.