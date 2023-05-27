Home » Kara Delevingne with bangs | Magazine
The model shone on the red carpet in New York.

Source: Profimedia/NDZ

When she appeared on the red carpet at the 74th Annual Parsons Benefit, no one recognized her. Cara Delevingne, the controversial model, wore a blue plush suit by Balmain. The extremely deep cleavage stole all the attention and it seemed that seconds were separating the model from showing what it shouldn’t.

Kara, who is 30, teamed a blue top with fitted gloves with a sparkling brooch at the waist, matching trousers and sparkly silver heels. Kara, who has recently been sober, sported a new hairstyle – the popular bob with messy bangs. Photos of her edition traveled the world, and many had words of praise for the change she made.

Source: Profimedia/NDZ

Let’s recall that Kara returned from rehab because she sought help in her battle with addiction. She has always been considered the highest paid and most successful model, and then photos of her unkempt appearance last year worried the entire public. Kara was then photographed in Los Angeles with with disheveled hair, dark circles under his eyes, no shoes and a dirty wardrobe.

Source: Profimedia/NDZ

Kara also suffers from psoriasis, a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the skin. It causes the appearance of pink, scaly spots, which mostly appear on the hands, elbows and lower back. Kara is one of the few people who spoke openly about her struggle with this disease, and at one event she painted stamps on her skin. That is why this edition left a special mark on the prestigious event.

Check out how Kara has been looking lately:

