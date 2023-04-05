The criminal case against former US President Donald Trump is not only based on his alleged relationship with porn star Stormy Daniels. A relationship with the model also emerged from the judges’ papers Playboy Karen McDougal. She stated that she was in a relationship between the 2006 and the 2007. The tycoon denied. Also in this case the National Enquirer. American Media Inc (AMI)the tabloid’s publisher, admitted to paying McDougal 150 thousand dollars of rights to his story to prevent it from being made public before the presidential election of 2016. A practice known in the publishing industry as “catch and kill”. TheDonald in the meantime, go back to talking Mar-a-Lago: «The only crime I have committed was defending America from those who want to destroy it. My indictment is an insult to the United States.”

Catch and kill

Karen McDougal is a former model and actress of 52 years old. She was Playmate of the year of Playboy at the end of the nineties. She said her relationship with Trump went on for two years between 2006 e 2007. The former president denied, as in the case of Stormy Daniels, defined as “horse face”. The Inquirer’s editor admitted the deal with her in 2018. Prosecutors said in their indictment document that Trump did not want the story of McDougal became public “because he was concerned about the effect it might have on his candidacy”. According to the indictment, the tycoon together with his lawyer Michael Cohen and to the former CEO of AMI David Pecker (Trump’s longtime friend) agreed to a refund to the publisher. But Pecker ultimately opted not to receive the money after consulting with a corporate lawyer.

McDougal’s story

The United States Federal Election Commission ruled in 2021 that the payment of AMI to McDougal amounted to an illegal campaign contribution to Trump’s benefit. He has fined his successor company for $187,500. Pecker testified before the Manhattan grand jury that investigated the case and indicted Trump. McDougal subsequently sued the publisher. You before the judge you reached an agreement that allows you to talk about the relationship with the former president. Stormy Daniels instead received 130 thousand dollars by Cohen for his silence. Trump’s attorney pleaded guilty in 2018 for allegations involving his campaign finances. Trump admitted to returning Cohen’s money.

The same dinner every time

Born in Gary nell’Indiana, McDougal was a kindergarten teacher before starting her modeling career. She has become a bunny of Playboy In the 1998. The relationship with the tycoon dates back to 2006 e 2007. That is when Melania was pregnant and gave birth Barron. McDougal and Trump met at a pool party in the Playboy Mansionat the end of which the tycoon he asked for her phone number. The two began talking frequently by phone until their first dinner date in a private bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel Of The Angels. McDougal was impressed by Trump and his charm and their relationship began. They met whenever Trump was at The Angels in the same hotel, in the same bungalow and sorting, at least for the tycoonthe same dinner, which was steak and mashed potatoes.

The Golf Tournament and Stormy Daniels

Trump was accompanied by McDougal to the golf tournament where the former president met Stormy Daniels for the first time. The former model said Trump promised to give her a house in New York. He also introduced her to some of her family members, among them Donald Trump Jr and his ex-wife Vanessa, who was then pregnant. McDougal ended the relationship in April of 2007, partly exasperated by Trump’s violent and on many occasions offensive comments. A stolen dialogue that Cohenthe former president’s main accuser, recorded in Sept 2016a few months before the election, has Trump heard discussing how to resolve the issue McDougal.

Trump’s defense

Yesterday Trump harangued the crowd in his defense. “I never thought something like this could happen in America,” he said as his supporters yelled “Usa, Usa!” On stage with the former president, his children Eric e Donald jrwhile his wife was absent Melaniawho also accompanied him to Manhattanand his daughter and former councilor, Ivanka. After reiterating that all the investigations against him are “political persecutions”, the tycoon covered the prosecutors involved with insults one by one.

From Bragg, «paid by George Soros», a Letitia James until Jack Smithengaged in the investigation into the top secret papers brought by White House a Mar-a-Lago, who he called a “crazy”. All, according to the former president, are tools of the radical left who aim to stop him at any cost. Also the investigation by the prosecutor’s office of Atlanta in Georgia is «a false case to interfere in the elections of 2024 and should be filed immediately» for Trump. Which he called the phone call in which he lobbied to overturn the 2020 vote in the state as “perfect”.

