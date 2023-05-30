Karim Benzema is offered 100 million euros in Saudi Arabia | Sport

Karim Benzema received an incredible offer from Saudi Arabia!

Karim Benzema is in great trouble! Real Madrid wants to keep him and give him another year of top football, as well as the fight for trophies, and on the other hand comes an incredible offer from Saudi Arabia, not from the club but from the league!

Namely, the league of Saudi Arabia offers Karim Benzema 100.000.000 evra per year on behalf of salary! This would make him the second highest paid athlete in the world after Christian Ronaldo who allegedly receives around 173,000,000 euros per year in Al Nasr. Karim Benzema would get this salary from any team in the league, i.e. he was left to choose which team he would join – everyone offers him the same!

He would also get 100 percent of the money from his marketing rights, and he would also be offered to choose a place and a mansion to live in, all his whims would be fulfilled!

The reason the Saudis are doing this is clear. They want to organize the World Cup in 2030 and by then they want all the biggest stars in their league, and now Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo, if he signs the contract, will have to be an ambassador of the idea of ​​holding the World Cup in this petro-monarchy.

