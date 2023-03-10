Home World Karleuša in Balenciaga sneakers | Entertainment
World

Karleuša in Balenciaga sneakers | Entertainment

by admin
Karleuša in Balenciaga sneakers | Entertainment

Jelena Karleuša filmed a new pair of sneakers for which she spent a dizzying sum.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanovć

Jelena Karleuša is someone who takes great care of her clothes, and she chooses her stage stylings carefully and does not hide that she doesn’t save money when it comes to them.

Her audience is used to the fact that the singer is always covered in expensive pieces signed by well-known global brands, and now she showed off her new sneakers on her Instagram. Jelena treated herself to a piece of “Balenciaga” footwear, and recorded every detail of the model that she immediately put on.

Sneakers in pink color are definitely striking and special, and Jelena did not hide her enthusiasm either. However, when you go to the website of the mentioned brand, you can also find their price – 1,040 euros! The comments on the networks were numerous, and there is no doubt that Jelena will soon wear her new sneakers with a good wardrobe.

See also Jelena’s best Instagram photos:

(World)

You may also like

Nuclear from 2031 and oil, Uganda’s energy agenda...

The first outbound travel booking peak arrives, and...

“There is a nuclear attack underway, run to...

Berlin, green light to topless women in the...

25-year-old arrested, had his license revoked

Haiti at the mercy of armed gangs. Médecins...

UK legislation to stop smugglers posing as refugees...

Resident Evil 4 demo out now

“Illinois” by Sufjan Stevens will be musical play...

Palermo, the water in Corso dei Mille and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy