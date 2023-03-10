Jelena Karleuša filmed a new pair of sneakers for which she spent a dizzying sum.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanovć

Jelena Karleuša is someone who takes great care of her clothes, and she chooses her stage stylings carefully and does not hide that she doesn’t save money when it comes to them.

Her audience is used to the fact that the singer is always covered in expensive pieces signed by well-known global brands, and now she showed off her new sneakers on her Instagram. Jelena treated herself to a piece of “Balenciaga” footwear, and recorded every detail of the model that she immediately put on.

Sneakers in pink color are definitely striking and special, and Jelena did not hide her enthusiasm either. However, when you go to the website of the mentioned brand, you can also find their price – 1,040 euros! The comments on the networks were numerous, and there is no doubt that Jelena will soon wear her new sneakers with a good wardrobe.



(World)