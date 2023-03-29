Home World karlos alcaraz is fighting for first place | Sport
Although he is still the number one racket in the world, Carlos Alcaraz will face not only Taylor Fritz but also the home crowd against him in the quarter-final match in Miami.

Carlos Alcaraz he is still in the game to stay in first place ATP list! He defeated a local competitor in the fourth round of the tournament in Miami Tomija Polo 6:4, 6:4. In both sets, he managed to break once and thus routinely reach the quarterfinals.

In order to defend the first place that he “stole” from Novak Djokovic last Monday, it is necessary to win the tournament in Flodira, and for that to happen he has to be better than another American in the quarterfinals. Taylor Fritz. He was better than Holger Rune in two sets 6:3, 6:4 and thus passed on. They are in the second quarter-final in that part of the draw Emil Rusuvori and Janik Siner.

On the other side of the draw, there were many surprises, so that’s right Karen Hačanov ousted the second seed Stefanosa Cicipase. The Russian was better with 7:6, 6:4 and in the quarterfinals he will meet with the better of the duel Fransiska Čerundela and Lorenc Sonega.

Novak Djokovic was unable to participate in the tournament because he was banned from entering the United States of America because he was not vaccinated, so he is preparing for the clay court season in Belgrade, which will begin with the tournament in Monte Carlo.

