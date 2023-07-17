Karlos Alkaraz speaks after winning Wimbledon | Sport

Carlos Alcaraz made a statement on the field after winning Wimbledon and especially thanked Novak Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic was stopped in the Wimbledon final, Carlos Alcaraz is the new champion. He won his second career Grand Slam and showed that he is the leader of the new generation. After the huge success with the cup in his hands, he stood in front of the microphone and first talked about his emotions, and then addressed the Serb.

He could not hide his satisfaction after the tutula. “This is a dream come true for me, I have said before that it is great to win, but even if I lost I would be proud of myself. I wrote history at this great tournament, played against a tennis legend, it’s a dream come true for me. To play in the finals of such competitions is unreal for me at this age. I’m proud,” said Alcaraz and added that he was also proud of his team.

Then he turned to Nolet. “After the first set, which I lost 6:1, I told myself that I had to raise the level of my game so as not to disappoint everyone who came. I have to congratulate Novak, it’s incredible to play against him. You inspire me a lot. I started playing tennis watching your matches. You’ve been winning tournaments since I was born. It’s amazing, 36 is the new 26, you said it before and it’s really amazing. Kudos to you”, who made a little joke about it, because he was born in 2000, but Novak won his first Grand Slam when he was only eight years old.

There were many famous personalities at the final, among them King Felipe of Spain. “It’s a very special feeling to play in front of all these people, the royal family, King Felipe came here to cheer for me. I played twice in front of you and I won, I hope you will come again in the future. Thank you for your support.”



How talented Carlos is is shown by the fact that this was only his fourth tournament on grass and that he has already lifted the trophy at Wimbledon. “Yes, I fell in love with weed. It’s incredible, I didn’t expect to be at this level so quickly, I only played four tournaments. It really is a dream come true. We put in a lot of effort, I managed to get used to the surface quickly and I’m happy,” concluded Alkaraz.

