World

by admin
Karlos Alkaraz wears a watch worth 120,000 euros Sport

Spanish tennis player Karlos Alkaraz wears one of the most expensive watches in the world of sports.

Source: Profimedia

Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz by winning over Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final he reached his second Grand Slam title, and that is a great cause for celebration. The talented Spaniard immediately found himself in the center of attention of all the world‘s media, and when that happens – sponsors must be advertised. Immediately after the victory, Carlos put a luskuzni on his left hand A Rolex whose market value is around 120,000 euros!

It is about the “Daytona 116518LN” model, which has a bracelet made of special heat-resistant materials, but also extremely beautiful details on the watch itself. It is decorated with gold and black colors, looks gorgeous and perfectly suits one of the most talented athletes in the world. Look at the watch in question.

Carlos Alcaraz’s watch at Wimbledon in 2023. Source: Youtube/WatchBox Reviews

By the way, at Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic also “advertised” the watches of the company that sponsors him. The best Serbian athlete has been cooperating with the Swiss company “Iblo” or Hublot in the original for several years, and the watches he wears on the field are not too expensive. So far, we have seen several models on the hand of the best tennis player in the world, and their price was generally around 20,000 euros!

BONUS VIDEO:

00:25 Novak swears at the fans Source: RTS/Printscreen

Izvor: RTS/Printscreen

