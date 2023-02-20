british band Kasabian join the party Welcome V Birthday of the festival WARM UP Levante Star next to the bands hot asshole, Miss Caffeine y ELYELLA.

These four very special shows will open the friday 28 april the next edition of the Murcian festival on the Estrella Levante Stage. But obviously the festival goes much further with a lineup full of interesting names.

WARM UP Levante Star closes the poster of its fifth anniversary with the incorporation of Kasabian. The group returns to the stages of La Fica (Murcia) to present his album’The Alchemist’s Euphoria‘, a work that is part of a new sound stage headed by Serge Pizzorno as frontman.

He Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 April Two days of concerts will follow with Franz Ferdinand, The Kooks, Hot Chip, Moderat, Viva Suecia, Vetusta Morla, Yo La Tengo or Temples, among others. This welcome will give way to one of the most diverse editions of the festival, with names of consolidated artists such as Franz Ferdinand, Hot Chip, Moderate, Old Morla, long live sweden, I have it, the end o Second.

Other singers from the national scene will also participate such as Natalia Lacuna, Judeline, The Prado, Namasenda, Master Sword, and many more. The different passes for the festival can be obtained at the following link.