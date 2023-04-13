Antonio Cassano called out Jose Mourinho.

Source: Profimedia

Jose Mourinho won a handful of titles with different clubs, worked in the strongest leagues in the world, currently leads Roma, and Antonio Cassano called him out fiercely. The two have been waging a “war” through the media for several weeks. The Italian was the first to criticize the Portuguese, so the answer arrived and now it continued.

The head of the “wolf” profession said, among other things, that “Kasan is remembered in Real only by the club jersey he wore at the presentation“.

It didn’t take long for a reply.

“In Madrid, Mourinho is remembered only because he played terrible football and that’s why he was fired. I know where he can put those trophies of his. I always left my heart on the field, wherever I played. I have never criticized Mourinho as a person, I do not know him personally and I cannot judge him. I will continue to criticize him from the football sideyou know very well where he can put the trophies he won,” said Kasano, alluding to the Conference League title.

The controversial Italian footballer claims that Jose is a bad coach and that his playing style is outdated.

“I swear, you can ask anyone, during my career that lasted 18 years, I never had a fight with anyone. There were fights with presidents, football players, even with economies. I once threw a TV at the manager, but it never happened there were physical confrontations. He may have won the Cup with Roma, but he does obscure things. He fights, gets red cards, insults players, creates horror. I played football to make the crowd happy and have fun, I didn’t think about trophies. He won trophies playing terrible football, he needs to realize that he is a bad coach“, Kasano concluded.

