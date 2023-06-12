Kataleya, the girl who disappeared from the Astor hotel in Florence: “We had an argument with people, I know she is in danger”:

The mother of Kataleya Mia Chicllo Alvarez, the 5-year-old girl who disappeared in Florence, says her family had a fight with someone. She reported to the carabinieri “who may have taken it”, she told the news yesterday. This is another family of Peruvian origin who live on the third floor of the building occupied in the suburban district of Novoli. Where the Astor hotel used to be. “We had fights with some people. They wanted to occupy our rooms, I mentioned their names to the carabinieri,” Katherine told Resto del Carlino. “We barricaded ourselves inside. There was a fight, a drunk man flew out the window. They tried to blame my brother but he has nothing to do with it. He fell by himself.” Then she said: «Someone took her and took her away. I know Kata is in danger. They don’t have to take it out on her. These are grown-ups’ problems.”

The occupied building in via Maragliano 100

The girl’s mother refers to an episode that occurred in recent weeks. Katherina’s brother’s family had had a dispute with other occupants. The neighbors showed up armed and in that circumstance a young man from Ecuador had fallen from the first floor without consequences. “I don’t want to think it was them, they couldn’t have gone that far,” she says today. Some cameras framed her child as she looked inside the building: “But then she came back,” replies her mother. There is a second side exit in the occupied building in via Maragliano 100: «My little girl would never have gone there alone. She knows that she is occupied by a man and she would be afraid. It is possible that she only got out of there if she was with someone.’ Yesterday night a report arrived about a sighting of the girl in via Pistoiese. It turned out to be false.

The phone call

A call came on the number of Isabel, the mother’s friend. “It was the voice of an adult Latino man who believed I was the mother and she told me the baby was with him,” she said. Katherina also says that her husband, or her ex, is in prison in Sollicciano for some petty crimes: «But even if we are no longer together, I have no suspicions about him. His family is helping us look for the girl.’ Kataleya Alvarez has been missing since Saturday afternoon at 3.30pm. Her mother, who returned from work, did not find her child entrusted to her paternal uncle. She first looked for her in the building and then alerted the police. The investigators searched the building using molecular dogs. And they don’t rule out that she is still inside the former hotel. Carabinieri General Gabriele Vitagliano says she may have gone out accompanied by someone.

“I have the baby”

A phone call also came in Spanish. “I have the baby,” said a Latin American voice who then ended the call. The building has been occupied for almost a year. The searches were extended to a nearby stream, the Mugnone. More than a hundred reports have arrived, said the deputy prefect Eugenio Pitaro. The two hypotheses of the investigators are voluntary removal and kidnapping for retaliation. The military yesterday searched the building. Some of them say they are 100% sure the baby is not there. They also checked the bins outside and the air conditioners. In some videos taken from the buildings in front of the hotel, they show three boys and a girl trying to climb over the wall of the external courtyard. The footage shows the little ones using some abandoned furniture as a ladder. One of them finally manages to climb over.

The kidnapping hypothesis

50 children and 70 adults live in the building. The kidnapping hypothesis starts right from the dispute of 29 May last. But there have also been disputes with members of the Moroccan community. The mother used to be a clerk in a Carrefour, now she cleans the supermarket. The searches are detailed, from the roof to the cellars to the rooms that some occupants did not want to open to the child’s family. Kata is 1.15 meters tall, she has brown hair and eyes. When she disappeared she was wearing a white short-sleeved shirt, purple pants and black shoes. She is 5 years old. Speaking with reporters, her mother also said: “I received a call from an unknown number, she told me she has my daughter”.

The strangers

According to an acquaintance of Kathrina, a friend of the missing girl reportedly saw strangers, women and men, take Kataleya, change her clothes and take her away. The testimonies are being examined by the Carabinieri investigators who are conducting the investigation. A video that would portray the little girl at the bus stop with some adults “is not reliable”, according to the investigators. As well as the one in fast food previously reported. At the end of the morning, after exhausting hours of waiting and vain searches, the mother of the child, Kathrina, had a slight illness and was rescued. «The more time passes, the more I fear that someone has taken her away from me, I don’t know what to think. Help me find it again,” says Katherina.

The threatened mother

The former Astor hotel, closed in 2020 and occupied since September 2022, in the Novoli district is defined as “the hotel of horrors”. Republic she says today that her mother was threatened: «Here there are bad people who wanted to take my house away from me. I hope they haven’t gone so far as to take my Kata away from me.” One of the occupants claims that the Ecuadorians with whom the family had a fight “paid someone” to take the girl away. The mayor of Florence Dario Nardella has asked for the hotel to be cleared. The owners have reported the abusive occupation. But the prosecution still hasn’t moved. The occupation was carried out by the “Fight for the Home Movement” of Florence. Katherine arrived in Italy when the little girl was just one year old. “She grew up here, she spent four years of her life there. She goes to the Lavagnini infant school, she’s very good.’

