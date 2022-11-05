Cleaning other people’s homes for free has allowed her to travel the world. Her name is Auri Katariina, she is Finnish, she is 29 and lives with latex gloves. She smiles in the photos she posts on social media submerged in dust, encrusted stains, hundreds of garbage bags. A nightmare for everyone. But not for her, who is the queen of cleanliness and has made her passion a job: on Instagram she has a following of over 2 million followers, but on TikTok there are almost 8 million people who listen to her advice every day and stay be amazed by its ability to transform entire homes. “I’m not afraid of dirt – is the motto that the influencer repeats and writes in evidence on her social accounts of her – of her, dirt must be afraid of me”.

It all started when a single mom of three asked Katariina for help cleaning and tidying up her home. «Her husband had taken his own life – said the young woman -, I went to their home one weekend and I cleaned for two consecutive days. Eventually the lady cried and her children hugged me thanking me. It was the best feeling ever: I was able to make them happy ».

Since then, from 2021, armed with a Scrub Daddy sponge and pink rubber gloves, the young Finnish girl has decided to quit her job as a company cleaner to pursue her dream. She has started making and publishing more and more videos of herself at work: she portrays herself cleaning encrusted showers, kitchens submerged in waste, pantries so full of garbage that she can’t see the floor. They are “horror houses”, as she defines herself, which the influencer of cleanliness transforms and makes shine.

Katariina has also started to make herself known with video tutorials, with which she dispenses cleaning tips and tricks for tidying up. And more and more people are looking for her asking for her help. She does not let anything stop, there is no dirt that scares her, and she goes to the home of those who ask her for a free hand. Her income, like any influencer, is from sponsorships. Her cleaning kit is simple: «I only use some very basic things – he explained -. The best products are vinegar, dish soap, scrub daddy sponge and oven cleaner. As tools I use a scraper, a dish brush, which is great for small crevices, a duster, a microfiber cloth and little else. ‘

Among the many requests she receives, the young woman explained that she chooses the people who seem to need them most. And, apparently, there are so many around the world. «The people I help are often really in trouble, but they want something to change – said Katariina -, so I’m going to help them take the first step. Many of them then send me messages after six months or a year showing me their houses which are still clean: it’s fantastic ».