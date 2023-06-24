Katarina Grujić buys on sale | Entertainment

Katarina Grujić admitted that she often buys on sale, and that she does not suffer from everything being marked down.

Source: Instagram/katarinagrujic.doll

Singer Katarina Grujić was introduced to the public in the “Zvezde Granda” competition, where she delighted everyone with her voice and figure, and to this day she has built a successful career full of hits. She is doing just as well on the private side as on the business side, and is enjoying her love with soccer player Marko Gobeljić, with whom she has a daughter, Katja.

After the wedding, the couple moved into a luxurious penthouse worth, as it was written, 400,000 euros, where her husband gave her a real expensive surprise for her 31st birthday last month. Although the singer can afford whatever she wants, she has now admitted that she is not burdened by buying expensive clothes:

“Before the performance, I went to a boutique and bought a dress on sale for 2,990 dinars! I decided to sing in it in Belgrade. The dress does not have to be branded. If you can pull it off like I did this one, you’ll look like a million dollars,” said the singer, adding that she has a closet full of cheap cloths: “I buy things that most girls in Belgrade have. Whenever I like something on sale, I buy it. I have a closet full of those cheap rags.”

The attractive singer says that everything looks good on her because she has an ideal line. Although she has a fantastic figure, Kaća says that lately she has been eating badly and not training as much as she used to: “I myself am surprised by my appearance since I don’t train as much as I used to and my diet is disastrous. Now I have many more responsibilities around the child, I am constantly chasing Katja, and this obviously has a positive effect on my weight and appearance in general, although, I must admit, I am not burdened by it”.

A CLOSET FULL OF CHEAP CLOTHS IN THE PENTHOUSE! Kaća married a football player and admitted: I paid 2,990 dinars for the dress for the performance

(WORLD/Informer)

