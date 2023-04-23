Katarina Grujić flew first class to Australia | Entertainment

Katarina Grujić traveled to Australia and decided to treat herself to a flight in first class.

Source: Instagram/ katarinagrujic.doll

The occasion is a big tour in Australia, and the singer does not hide how excited she is about the whole project. As the journey is long and tiring, Katarina decided to treat herself to a flight in first class, instead of economy. And while you need to pay 3,000 euros for an economy ticket to Australia, the comfort provided by business class costs an incredible 8,700 euros!

However, this was not a problem for the wife of footballer Marko Gobeljić, because, as she says, rest is more important to her than marriage.

“It’s not snobbery or a whim, the journey to Australia is tiring and long, and the transfer is after a six-hour flight in Dubai. As I went there on a tour, not on vacation, it was necessary for me to get some sleep and arrive there in good shape , not broke. It’s inappropriate to talk about money and how much I paid for the ticket, but I can tell you that I work a lot and that it’s logical to spend. Some buy real estate, expensive cars, and some like to drink, eat, travels somewhere,” Kaća told Alo.

This is how she was recently spent in Dubai:

00:07 Katarina Grujić Source: Instagram/katarinagrujic.doll Source: Instagram/katarinagrujic.doll

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!