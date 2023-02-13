Katarina Grujić has never been more honest about her private life, marriage and family.

This week she was a guest of the show “Premiere – Weekend Special” and on that occasion she talked about all the current topics from her private life, as well as her career. First, the singer talked about moving from one end of Belgrade to another and arranging the family home where she now lives. It was rumored that they paid 400,000 euros for this property, and Kaća has now revealed how she got used to her new home.

“I’ve lived in Voždovac all my life and now I’ve moved to Novi Beograd. It’s strange, it’s my first move. My God, we’ll see if we get a house and everything later, if we still have children. Now I’m used to it. Whatever it’s stressful for me because mostly I transferred everything from things, I argued with the masters, but in the end everything turned out perfectly and everything was completely my idea. Everything I imagined, everything came true for me,” says Katarina and reveals how she will she and Gobelja celebrate the Day of Love, as well as when they will celebrate the anniversary.

“We will suggest going to a dinner to mark it. We are thinking about which anniversary to celebrate. Whether it was church, municipal or when we got married. Let it be June 15 when we got married, that’s three years, the longest.” said the singer and spoke about her marriage to the football player, and she revealed whether she would ever forgive her husband for adultery.



“It’s hard to see him off, he’s in quarantine a lot. We don’t see each other when he’s in quarantine, and I go to work. We miss each other a lot when we don’t see each other. We try to babysit Katja in shifts and agree on who rests when. I said that I would support him in everything and that I and Katja would go with him. He takes his work very seriously, he doesn’t come to training hungover and he doesn’t go out. He only goes out when he has free time and we travel and everything. Jealousy like jealousy will always exist, but we have maximum trust in each other. It doesn’t exist, it exists only in the head and it cannot be prevented. A woman should turn a man around her finger, not the other way around. As for me, I would never forgive cheating in my life, I wouldn’t be able to sleep in the same bed with someone who cheats on me. I put myself first and I love myself. The most important thing is that you find someone next to you who makes you happy and it’s important that you never depend on anyone and that you have your own job.” said the folker.

Then she spoke about vanity among colleagues and friendships on stage.

“I’ve felt vanity a million times. I hang out with a few people from the show, I’m not interested in other people and I don’t like to be included in that circle of friends. Female colleagues generally have a complex to be as popular as possible, there’s no number 1 with me, we’re all the same, we all fill the clubs and are successful… I was accomplished even before singing. My family made everything possible for me. I have my own circle and I stick to it”. said Katarina.

