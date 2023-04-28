Home » Katarina Grujić recording from performance in Australia | Entertainment
World

Katarina Grujić recording from performance in Australia | Entertainment

by admin
Katarina Grujić recording from performance in Australia | Entertainment

Katarina Grujić has brought her Australian tour to an end, and the videos from the last performance set the internet on fire.

Source: Kurir TV printscreen

Katarina Grujić has been in Australia for some time now, where she held several performances in recent weeks – in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth. She held the first three, while the last one was cancelled.

Her first Australian tour went phenomenally, and the singer didn’t hide how excited she was about the whole project from the start. Let us remind you that the journey is long and tiring, Katarina decided to treat herself to a flight in first class, instead of economy, and paid 8,700 euros for that comfort.

We’ll see if he will return to the same thing soon, but now the main topic is the footage from the last performance of Marko Gobeljić’s wife. The organizer of the event published on his official Instagram a video in which Katarina in a black, tight dress entertained the audience who sang along with her all the hits.

The deep slit additionally highlighted the singer’s line, especially her legs, and there is no doubt that the atmosphere at the performance was phenomenal. Check out:

01:29

Katarina Grujić
Source: Instagram/skyman_entertainment

Source: Instagram/skyman_entertainment

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

See also  Pensioners payment 100 KM | Info

You may also like

Reactions of parties from FBiH after the imposed...

Nigeria, 15 dead and 5 aid workers kidnapped...

Caterina Chinnici confirms her move to Forza Italia,...

Nigeria, 15 dead and 5 aid workers kidnapped...

Ema Radujko without panties | Entertainment

Horoscope for April 28 | Entertainment

the news in real time

99 murders and the “Nativity of Caravaggio”

Russia set up a barricade Dragon’s Teeth |...

Love horoscope for May 2023 | Magazine |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy