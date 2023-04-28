Katarina Grujić recording from performance in Australia | Entertainment

Katarina Grujić has brought her Australian tour to an end, and the videos from the last performance set the internet on fire.

Katarina Grujić has been in Australia for some time now, where she held several performances in recent weeks – in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth. She held the first three, while the last one was cancelled.

Her first Australian tour went phenomenally, and the singer didn’t hide how excited she was about the whole project from the start. Let us remind you that the journey is long and tiring, Katarina decided to treat herself to a flight in first class, instead of economy, and paid 8,700 euros for that comfort.

We’ll see if he will return to the same thing soon, but now the main topic is the footage from the last performance of Marko Gobeljić’s wife. The organizer of the event published on his official Instagram a video in which Katarina in a black, tight dress entertained the audience who sang along with her all the hits.

The deep slit additionally highlighted the singer’s line, especially her legs, and there is no doubt that the atmosphere at the performance was phenomenal. Check out:

01:29 Katarina Grujić

