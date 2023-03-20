Katarina Sotirović told how she coped with the divorce from basketball player Aleksandar Rašić after 14 years of marriage, and they were considered a cover couple.

Source: Instagram/sotirovica

Katarina Sotirović divorced three years ago from basketball player Aleksandar Rašić, with whom she has two children, and the former spouses remained on good terms. Twice they tried to save their love, but they failed, so the final separation followed. The singer admits that she went through a very difficult period and that it took her a long time to get her life back to normal.

“We got into a relationship and a marriage very quickly. Only later, when our heads cooled down, did we realize how different we were. Only when real life started, that we disagreed. He played basketball and was never there, that was not the right state of affairs. Sale never wanted to go to therapy, I went alone for probably a year. I went, because I came to the moment of whether my desire to divorce is realistic. Is what I feel right? Before that I was not married, I did not have that as an experience. I didn’t sit there and gossip about him… It was just saying goodbye… She helped me understand that nothing bad will happen when I get divorced,” said Katarina, who managed to find a new love only after three years.

“Even though we haven’t lived together for three years, I’m suffering serious consequences. I have no faith in myself. When I go on stage, I’m a different person. The complete collapse happens when I get home and I need to be with someone new. Everything comes together and I can’t relax. This annoys the other side and causes problems. Only four months ago, after three years of divorce, I have a relationship. It took me a lot of time and it is very important that the other person has a lot of understanding for us who get out of marriage,” she admitted and revealed when she decided to end the marriage.

“I packed the children and just headed to Zlatibor. I spent that weekend with the children, came home on Monday. We put the children to sleep and he asks me if you want to watch a movie. And I say it can’t be like this. There were no tears. But after that there was a river of tears. There was only regret for failure and collapse“, said Katarina Sotirović in the show “Ordinacija” on RTS.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!