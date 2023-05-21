Katarina Živković has a new boyfriend Fun

Katarina Živković has withdrawn from the public, but in the neighborhood she is seen regularly and they say that she “hides her boyfriend like a snake’s legs”, but also behaves like the rest of the normal world.

Source: instagram/katarina_zivkovic_official

Katarina Živković, who recently canceled all performances shaken by the tragedies that happened in our country, allegedly in love againas told by the singer’s neighbors who discovered everything about her new romance, as well as who she hangs out with and how she spends her days.

“She works, she has performances. We often see her leaving in the evening, but she has probably withdrawn from the public and the media. She entered the world of showbiz early and I believe she got bored. I know she was disappointed in how show business works, yes production companies and managers they take more money than the singers themselves. I listened to her with friends on rafts in Belgrade, and she creates a great atmosphere for me,” said Kaća’s neighbor Nikola, and others say that the blinds are constantly down in her apartment.

“She probably works at night and sleeps during the day, so she closes the blinds so that the light doesn’t wake her up. It’s a difficult job when your biorhythm is disturbed, because you can’t see ‘daylight’. I saw her recently, she is very thin. She looks nice, but somehow she lost a lot of weight. They say that she has a boyfriend and that they come to her place mostly in the evening. That’s what my daughters told me, but I didn’t see it,” said neighbor Dana, and her story was confirmed by several other neighbors who assumed that the guy was a little older than her.



See description HE’S HUGE, HANDSOME, COMES IN THE EVENING AND STAYES UNTIL MORNING: Kaća Živković has a new boyfriend, the neighbors talked about her intimacy! Hide description Source: instagram/katarina_zivkovic_officialNo. picture: 8

1 / 8 Source: instagram/katarina_zivkovic_officialNo. picture: 8

2 / 8 Source: instagram/katarina_zivkovic_officialNo. picture: 8

3 / 8 AD Source: instagram/katarina_zivkovic_officialNo. picture: 8

4 / 8 Source: instagram/katarina_zivkovic_officialNo. picture: 8

5 / 8 Source: instagram/katarina_zivkovic_officialNo. picture: 8

6 / 8 AD Source: instagram/katarina_zivkovic_officialNo. picture: 8

7 / 8 Source: instagram/katarina_zivkovic_officialNo. picture: 8

8 / 8

“Before, we rarely saw him, but in the last six months, maybe more often. He usually comes in the evening, parks nearby, and often stays until the morning. We don’t see her during the day either, so he doesn’t come either. He seems to be a little older than her, he is big and well built. When he walks down the street, a cloud of perfume remains behind him“, said a young man who works in a local bakery, while an older lady, Kaca’s neighbor, has only words of praise for the singer: “I followed her when she was in ‘Zvezda Granda’, she has a voice worth a million dollars, but also a figure. I saw her once with a boyfriend, a handsome young man, but they say she hides him like a snake’s legs. He is big, I would say he is my Herzegovinan“.

Kaća regularly goes to a nearby store, where they say that she is completely natural and spontaneous. “Lately, she puts less make-up on her face and looks prettier. She was never ambitious, she only knew how to be a little noisy in the beginning, when she first became famous. She hasn’t lost her Leskovac accent, but when she sings, you can’t hear it. She stayed down-to-earth and buys groceries here, like everyone else. She carries the bags herself, so we warn her not to do that. “It’s better for her to come back several times than to carry a heavy load,” said the saleswoman, and her friend regularly visits her in the apartment Kija Kockar, with whom she is known to be very close.

“Kija comes here often. Parking is mostly illegal, but, my God, everyone does that in this area. He stays at Kača’s house or comes just to pick her up, so they go somewhere. It can be seen that it is a sincere friendship. Earlier, we used to see some other singers at Kaća’s place, but we don’t see them anymore,” revealed a neighbor from Katarina’s building.



02:09 Kija Kockar and Katarina Živković Source: Courier Source: Courier

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

(WORLD/Blic)