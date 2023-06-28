Katarina Živković on the retirement of Milan Stanković | Entertainment

Katarina Živković pointed out that she understands the decision of her colleague Milan Stanković to withdraw from the variety show, as well as that since the beginning of his appearance he was not accepted because of his views.

Singer Katarina Živković has been on the public stage for a long time, and while she was building her musical career, she also tried her hand at reality TV, in what was then Farma. Kaća admits that even after all this time, she still has stage fright, that is, that she cringes in front of the spotlight, although it is not noticeable.

“When I perform and when one of my friends is there or when my family is there and then it’s like I’m carrying some traumas from my childhood – they now have too high expectations, what if I’m not good now or I make a mistake… That’s also perfectly fine with me , lasts ten to fifteen minutes, until they get drunk and then they don’t even see it. It’s all a nice jitters, is that I’ve been doing this job for twenty years, there is always positive trepidation, it is logical that you have responsibilities towards everyone, because you have to be careful what you say and how you present yourself“, believes Katarina, who says that she is a perfectionist and that everything in her life is difficult for her.

“I’m working on new songs, everything is going slower, it frustrates me a bit. It’s not all about me, but also about my co-workers, and there are a million and one things, because I’m a perfectionist and I want everything to be perfect. “Honestly, that might be a good thing, because lately a lot of good singers have released albums that tear, so maybe I should wait for all that to pass and deal with my career,” said Kaća, who singled out her colleagues. Teo Tairović and Aleksandra Prijović.



And she, like Aleksandra, started her career in Zvezde Grand, when she got her first song “Kad te ne volim”, which is still a big hit today. If she could, she says she would apply again, because no one knew her before the competition.

“Definitely the most successful are Aleksandra Prijović, Andreana Čekić, Aleksandra Mladenović, Milica Todorović, it’s ungrateful, because I’m going to forget someone. I communicate with Cobet through Instagram, I think he’s moved. From my season, I’ve been closest to Radmil recently. I haven’t heard from Milan Stanković and I’m very sorry, he is very much missed in pop music. It’s just that he always said what he thought and what other people didn’t want to hear, so he wasn’t immediately welcome. I understand why he withdrew and why everything was in over his head, but that’s it a big loss for the show. His views are correct, but it should not be said loud and clear, that’s why he was sanctioned or he did not want to remain silent and just left the whole story,” said Katarina Živković.

