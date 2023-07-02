Katarina Živković receives terrible messages | Entertainment

Katarina Živković could no longer remain silent, so she reacted violently on Instagram because of those who send her messages with disturbing content.

The singer Katarina Živković recently revealed what she knows about Milan Stanković, but she also publicly expressed her opinion that children should be beaten as they used to be, i.e. bring back the old educational methods which her parents applied in order to lead her on the right path, but because of that met with stormy reactions and condemnations on social networks.

Katarina published the messages she received, disgusted by what individuals were writing to her, so she angrily spoke out and responded to the insults.

“What you are doing and writing to me and to me is violence. First, you don’t want to hear what I’m saying, second, you don’t have the capacity to brag, because you’re limited and stupid as hell. Thirdly, whatever you wish for me, may it be for you triple shaft, cattle one heathen and decayed“, the singer wrote on Instagram.

“I was beaten when I was little and I don’t miss a thing! In some cases, the beating came out of heaven. These times are very inconvenient because of phones and social networks, so it’s hard to control kids. Parents should first punish them by taking away their mobile phones, and if that doesn’t help either, then beat them,” Katarina recently told “Hit Informer”.

