Katherine Schwarzenegger on the scandals because of her father Arnold | Entertainment

They say that the children of famous parents are faced with many virtues and problems from an early age. Many of them do not want to expose themselves publicly, preferring to choose the life of an anonymous person, and there are also those who enjoy the fame of their parents and media coverage. Katherine Schwarzenegger (33) revealed what it was like to grow up with famous father Arnold Schwarzenegger. As she admitted, she was horrified every time the actor dropped her off at school.

When asked by the presenter if the fact that she has a famous father ever disturbed her, Catherine admitted that only one thing made her think. “I remember every time he dropped me off at school, I thought, ‘Okay, this is different.’ Dad would drive me in a Hummer that had no windows, no doors, no roof. I was horrified.”said Katherine, who begged her dad to leave her somewhere earlier.

“I asked him, ‘Can you drop me off down the street? Please, I’m so uncomfortable. Can we please? I just don’t like this at all.'”, Katherine said, noting that her father’s fame didn’t affect her life much when she was younger. She found that things changed as she got older and her classmates became much more interested in being a professional bodybuilder. “As I grew up, the boys in my class were much more interested in my dad. That was the time when I realized that everything was different with me.”said Katherine.



