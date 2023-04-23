Kavai Lenard sister killed woman sentenced to life imprisonment | Sport

The sister of one of the best basketball players in the world was sentenced to life imprisonment for brutal murder.

Source: Profimedia

Kimesha Williams, sister of one of the best NBA basketball players Kawaii Leonard (31), was sentenced to life in prison for murdering an elderly woman in a casino bathroom in California in 2019. She, along with an accomplice, Candace Townsell, were accused of murdering 84-year-old Afaf Asad in a casino bathroom by literally crushing her skull and stealing her purse. Assad died a few days after the brutal attack, American media reported. At the time of the murder, it was determined that the unfortunate woman had between 800 and 1,200 dollars with her.

Williams and Townsell were convicted of first-degree murder, as well as robbery and elder abuse. A relative of Kawhi Leonard confirmed in 2019 that Kimesha is the sister of the famous NBA basketball player, two-time NBA champion and two-time Finals MVP.

Leonard’s team, the Los Angeles Clippers, are currently playing a playoff series against the Phoenix Suns, but the dominant basketball player is out due to injury, although many immediately linked his absence to the news of his sister’s murder. Kawai is the youngest child among five children and has four sisters. His father was murdered in January 2008 in the infamous Compton, Los Angeles, at his car wash. Despite that, Leonard went out on the court the next evening and broke down emotionally.

Privately very withdrawn and closed, Leonard never spoke publicly about his family, nor about his private life. His sister went to life in prison for robbery in a year in which Kawhi earned $39.3 million in one season alone. He signed a four-year contract with the Clippers for $176 million in the summer of 2021, according to estimates from last year, he earns $11,385 per minute.