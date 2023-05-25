Kaytraminé, review of his self-titled album (2023)

The successful Kaytranada and Aminé find themselves on this resonant collaborative album hoisting an apparent hype of dimensions, although the reality is that they are old acquaintances and this union seems not only to be the product of the intention of generating millions of listeners. The intersection between the refined producer and the provocative rapper dates back almost ten years when Aminé signed a remix of the “At All” of Kaytranada.

In that distant 2014 they would not have imagined that they could give life to a collaborative album like the self-titled “Kaytra’s” in which they have enough budget to have, among others, Pharrell Williams, Freddie Gibbs and Snoop Dogg as guests.

But the honeys of success mean that we are facing this album today that, beyond giving a certain sensation of disconnection between songs, also has some moments to highlight, especially if we take into account that it is being released practically to welcome the summer. The playful, sexy and somewhat badass tone that dominates the album feels perfect as a soundtrack before a good party.

"Kaytra's" opens with shaking de "Who He Iz"club release included, to enter the continuation in "letstalkaboutit"with Freddie Gibbs contributing his flavor and with a perfect falsetto funk chorus. 4EVA It is pure hook, not for nothing Pharrell Williams appears as a guest. An uptempo floorbreaker that will be subscribed to thousands of lists on streaming platforms. After this triad with which the album begins consistently, the notable moments begin to appear sparser than we would like, perhaps in the seductive "Rebuke" or the bossanovesca "sossaup" (feat. Amaarae). It is not until it arrives "Eye" in the penultimate position of the tracklist that things take off again. Here Aminé fits perfectly with boss Snoop Dogg, weaving together melody and the gangsta king's unmistakable nasal rapping.