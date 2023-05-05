Keba about friendship with Džeja | Fun

Dragan Kojić Keba and Džej Ramadanovski were great friends, but death separated them forever and they failed to achieve what they had been talking about for years.

Keba revealed that he and Jay took their first big musical steps in Lazarevac, where they held their first solo concert in front of several thousand people. Since then, they were inseparable, but due to the sudden death of Ramadanovski Keb, he was unable to fulfill his wish that he had in his last days.

“I have one unfulfilled wish left. I wanted to record a duet song and we kept talking about it. He kept saying that I was a white gypsy and that he couldn’t sing like a Serb with his soul, he loved how I did it. He said ‘You are a white gypsy’ and that’s how our story about the duet started. I composed that song, it stood for years and when he called me and wanted us to record it, I couldn’t remember where I put it, where I wrote it down. Life has taken its toll“, said Keba in the show “Zvezde Granda Special”, and while Jay was alive they were inseparable.

“We went on tours together, we often slept together in a room, although all the singers liked to be alone. I always liked to have a drink, but he never wanted to. Unfortunately, ten years later, one of the things that hurt him a lot was alcohol. It’s not worth it, he never slept,” revealed Kojić.

