Keba and Jay were inseparable and did not record a duet Entertainment

Dragan Kojić Keba and Džej Ramadanovski were great friends, but death separated them forever and they failed to achieve what they had been talking about for years.

Izvor: Grand TV/screenshot

Keba revealed that he and Jay took their first big musical steps in Lazarevac, where they held their first solo concert in front of several thousand people. Since then, they have been inseparable, but due to the sudden death of Keba Ramadanovski, he was unable to fulfill his wish that he had in his last days.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

“I have one unfulfilled wish left. I wanted to record a duet song and we kept talking about it. He kept saying that I was a white gypsy and that a Serb couldn’t sing like that with his soul, he liked how I did it. He said ‘You are a white gypsy’ and that’s how our story about the duet started. I composed that song, it stood for years and when he called me and wanted to record it, I couldn’t remember where I put it, where I wrote it down. Life has taken its toll“, said Keba in the show “Zvezde Granda Special”, and while Jay was alive they were inseparable.

“We went on tours together, we often slept together in the room, although all the singers liked to be alone. I always liked to have a drink, but he never wanted to. Unfortunately, ten years later, one of the things that hurt him a lot was alcohol. It’s not worth it, he never slept,” revealed Kojić.

