Home » Keba and Jay were inseparable and did not record a duet Entertainment
World

Keba and Jay were inseparable and did not record a duet Entertainment

by admin
Keba and Jay were inseparable and did not record a duet Entertainment

Dragan Kojić Keba and Džej Ramadanovski were great friends, but death separated them forever and they failed to achieve what they had been talking about for years.

Izvor: Grand TV/screenshot

Keba revealed that he and Jay took their first big musical steps in Lazarevac, where they held their first solo concert in front of several thousand people. Since then, they have been inseparable, but due to the sudden death of Keba Ramadanovski, he was unable to fulfill his wish that he had in his last days.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

I have one unfulfilled wish left. I wanted to record a duet song and we kept talking about it. He kept saying that I was a white gypsy and that a Serb couldn’t sing like that with his soul, he liked how I did it. He said ‘You are a white gypsy’ and that’s how our story about the duet started. I composed that song, it stood for years and when he called me and wanted to record it, I couldn’t remember where I put it, where I wrote it down. Life has taken its toll“, said Keba in the show “Zvezde Granda Special”, and while Jay was alive they were inseparable.

“We went on tours together, we often slept together in the room, although all the singers liked to be alone. I always liked to have a drink, but he never wanted to. Unfortunately, ten years later, one of the things that hurt him a lot was alcohol. It’s not worth it, he never slept,” revealed Kojić.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

ECB increases rates by 25 basis points and...

died aged 26, three others wounded by gunshots

Rare high temperatures appear in many places around...

From cigarettes and poolside wine to the ivory...

Luka Dončić pays for the funerals of the...

MPs of Russia and Ukraine fought in Ankara...

The rules for the stabilization of precarious ASUs...

thus the police combat the enticements of children

Average exchange rate of the euro May 5,...

Napoli champion of Italy for the season 2022/23...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy