Kebab recipe | Magazine

Today is World Kebab Day, a traditional dish from Turkey that is popular all over the world.

World Kebab Day is celebrated on the second Friday in July, and with this recipe you can easily make it in your kitchen.

The most famous types of kebab are Doner (served in a pie with different types of meat), Shish kebab (pieces of meat arranged on a skewer with vegetables) and Adana (minced meat as an elongated patty). Although lamb is used to prepare the traditional kebab, today beef, beef and even chicken are also often used.

This time we decided on beef, and to prepare Doner kebabs at home for two people, you need the following ingredients: 250 grams of beef, 2 cloves of garlic, 50 grams of breadcrumbs, half an onion, 1 teaspoon of ground cumin, half a teaspoon of smoked paprika, 1 teaspoon of ground coriander, half a teaspoon of oregano, oil, salt and pepper.

Preparation:

Put all ingredients except oil in a blender and add spices – a pinch of salt and, if desired, a larger amount of black pepper. Blend until everything is combined and chopped. Heat the oven to 200°C.

While the oven is heating up, cut a large piece of aluminum foil and coat it with oil. Remove the seasoned meat mixture from the blender, place it in the middle of the foil and shape it into one large, thick sausage. Wrap the meat in foil and seal the ends well.

Place everything wrapped in foil on a shallow pan and place in the preheated oven for 35 to 40 minutes, turning occasionally. Once it’s done, let it cool for a few minutes. Then fry briefly on a grill pan until it gets a brown crust.

Cut the meat into strips. To get an authentic experience, place the kebab on a cutting board and stick a metal skewer in the middle. Cut it into thin slices and serve in warm buns with toppings to taste (feta cheese, paprika, green salad, different sauces…)

(World)

