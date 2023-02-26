Listen to the audio version of the article

Taking care of a cat throughout its life costs about 2.64 million yen, the equivalent of 18,600 euros.

This is the estimate formulated by the Japanese insurance company R&C Co, in conjunction with the week that the Land of the Rising Sun celebrates National Cat Day, on February 22nd.

According to a survey of 3,000 cat owners between the ages of 20 and 60, the largest expenditure for the maintenance of the feline represents food with around 4,500 euros, or an average amount of 25 euros per month.

Health care costs follow – which could increase with unscheduled visits to the vet, with an average of 3,300 euros.

The survey also indicates that the costs incurred to guarantee your friend a well-heated environment during the winter months, and at the same time the presence of air conditioning during the long humid Japanese summers, should not be overlooked. Costs that should be around 4,700 euros, without considering the recent increases in energy bills.

Research by the Japan Pet Food Association found that cats live an average of 15.6 years, and even if the monthly cost could be limited to a few tens of euros, it is likely to rise over time.

The same association notes that 489,000 new cat owners were added in Japan in 2021, an increase of 6% compared to the previous year, largely due to post-Covid habits and more time spent at home by people with work from remote.

However, the Ministry of the Environment notes that in the 2020 fiscal year the number of cats given up for adoption by owners reached 10,000, and hopes that the published research will give people the opportunity to understand the real cost of maintaining a cat, also carefully considering its needs.