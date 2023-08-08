Kegel exercises for women and men | Magazine

Find out how women do Kegel exercises and how men do them and what they are all good for.

Everyone remembers the scene from the series “Sex and the City” when the main characters are sitting in a restaurant having lunch, chatting about love topics. At one point there was a discussion about the importance of Kegels exercises for better intimacy, to which Samantha (Kim Cattrall), in her own way – openly and without any shame – admitted that at that very moment, while sitting with her friends in a restaurant, she was tightening a muscle “down there”.

And although many think that Kegel exercises are important only for strengthening the vaginal muscles and thus improving intimate relationships, the truth is that this type of “training” focuses on strengthening the muscles of the pelvic floor. These muscles play an important role in supporting the organs in the pelvis, including the bladder, uterus (in women) and rectum.

Exercising and strengthening these muscles brings numerous benefits, including:

Improving bladder control – strengthened pelvic muscles can help reduce or prevent incontinence by helping to hold urine better. Enhancing Intimate Pleasure – Stronger pelvic floor muscles can enhance pleasure during intercourse and orgasm for both men and women. Uterus Support – In women, these muscles play a role in supporting the uterus and keeping it in proper position, which can be especially important during pregnancy and postpartum. Prevention of prolapse – strengthened pelvic muscles can help prevent organ prolapse, which occurs when organs such as the uterus or bladder slide down into the lower pelvis. Help with prostate disorders – for men, Kegel exercises can help maintain a healthy prostate and reducing the risk of prostate disorders.

How are Kegel exercises done?

Kegel exercises should be part of your daily routine. But first you need to empty your bladder. There are differences depending on whether they are done by the gentler or stronger sex, and here’s what to pay attention to and what rules to follow…

Kegel for women

“Locate” the pelvic floor muscles by stopping the urine suddenly in the middle of urination. Once you know which muscle it is, you can perform the exercises in any situation. Start Kegel exercises by tensing the muscles, hold for 5-6 seconds, and then relax. It is very important to focus on tensing the muscles to do the exercise correctly. Do not tighten the muscles of the stomach, thighs or buttocks and avoid holding your breath. Always do a set of at least three exercises, repeating them 10-15 times a day.

Kegel for men

Sit, stand or lie in a comfortable position and relax your muscles. Then tighten the muscles of the anus as if you want to prevent the release of gas, but try not to tighten the muscles of the buttocks, stomach or thighs. Tighten the muscles as if you want to stop the stream of urine, then relax the muscles. then relax for ten seconds.

Within 12 weeks you will start to notice changes and that is why it is important to do Kegel exercises daily. The sexual organs are revitalized and function as “new”, and you will also prevent problems that can often be unpleasant and that many are ashamed of.

