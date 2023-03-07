In the early years of his political career he earned the nickname “Turkish Gandhi” for his mild temperament, slim figure and non-violent methods combined with radical content. Over time the political style of Kemal Kilicdaroglu he has become bolder and now the 74-year-old social democrat, for more than ten years at the head of the main opposition party, the CHP, is launching the challenge that could change Turkey: he will be Erdogan’s challenger