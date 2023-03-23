Kena Mobile is once again proposing the promotion that allows you to add 50 GB of data traffic per month to your offer at no extra costthanks to the option Automatic Refill.

This is not the first time that Kena has combined a bonus in giga with the activation of the Automatic Recharge, given that this initiative had already been proposed until the end of February but was not renewed at the beginning of March. With today’s news, however, we discover that the operator has made this promotion available again, which will now be valid until June 14thas you can read on the official site (link in Fonte).

Automatic Recharge is an option that does exactly what the name says: it performs an automatic recharge of the amount equal to that of the promotion to be renewed, so that everything can proceed without a hitch. The top-up is done from 48 to 24 hours before the renewal and has no additional costs.